Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 592,085 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,314,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,085 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,496,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $504.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

