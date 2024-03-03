American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.