American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

AEP opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

