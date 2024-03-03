AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.