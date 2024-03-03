Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 0.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,834. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

