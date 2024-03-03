Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 77,071 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,071 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Alight worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alight Stock Up 1.0 %

ALIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,423,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

