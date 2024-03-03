Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 65,333 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises approximately 3.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.93% of AXIS Capital worth $92,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 458,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

