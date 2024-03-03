Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,078. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

