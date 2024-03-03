Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.45. 160,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,730. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

