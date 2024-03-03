Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $27.94 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $251.61. 142,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,261. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

