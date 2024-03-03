Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,495,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

