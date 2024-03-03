Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 2.5% Higher

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84). 172,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 79,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.82).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.13 million, a PE ratio of -942.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.72.

Alternative Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,571.43%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

