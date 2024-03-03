Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,700 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Chubb makes up 3.8% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $250.62. 1,634,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.