ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) vs. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Financial Survey

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ALS and Equifax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ALS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equifax 0 3 15 0 2.83

Equifax has a consensus target price of $264.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than ALS.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

ALS pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Equifax pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ALS pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equifax pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ALS and Equifax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALS N/A N/A N/A $0.29 26.40 Equifax $5.27 billion 6.38 $545.30 million $4.40 61.59

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than ALS. ALS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of ALS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equifax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALS and Equifax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALS N/A N/A N/A Equifax 10.36% 19.40% 6.97%

Summary

Equifax beats ALS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies. Its testing and consulting services cover the resource life cycle, including exploration, feasibility, optimization, production, design, development, trade, and rehabilitation. This segment also provides coal sampling, analysis and certification, formation evaluation, and related analytical testing services. The Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets; and microbiological, physical, and chemical testing services. This segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments. ALS Limited was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Milton, Australia.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.