Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 802,824 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up about 3.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $376,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,565. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

