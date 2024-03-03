Alps Advisors Inc. Has $76.68 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,316 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 3.86% of Uranium Energy worth $76,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,365,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,107. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

