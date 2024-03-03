Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,972 shares during the period. Energy Fuels comprises about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 5.43% of Energy Fuels worth $72,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,050,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,708,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,930. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

