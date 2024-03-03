Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141,538 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises about 1.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Genesis Energy worth $193,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,386. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

