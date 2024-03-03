Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 31,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $472,029.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,836.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 31,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $472,029.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,836.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,918 shares of company stock worth $1,669,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 418,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

