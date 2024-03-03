Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Financial Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -2.68% 0.64% 0.47% Emeren Group 3.55% 3.19% 2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 Emeren Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 155.51%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Emeren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 0.94 $12.36 million ($0.63) -36.29 Emeren Group $81.41 million 1.68 -$4.67 million $0.05 45.41

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.