Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.66

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €233.66 ($253.98) and traded as high as €253.85 ($275.92). Allianz shares last traded at €253.85 ($275.92), with a volume of 2,181,442 shares changing hands.
Allianz Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €233.73.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
