Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.