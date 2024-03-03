Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 200,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,892,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 3,092,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,012. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

