Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54,352 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 124,222 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,591. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

