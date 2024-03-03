Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 12,998,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,375,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.