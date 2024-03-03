Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,039. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

