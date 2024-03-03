Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares in the company, valued at $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,195,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. 302,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,189. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.