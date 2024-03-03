Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,562,664,000 after purchasing an additional 549,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.