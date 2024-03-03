Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cactus worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

