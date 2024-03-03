Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $11,914,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 201,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.75. The company had a trading volume of 271,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,930. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

