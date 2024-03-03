Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

