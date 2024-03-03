agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.