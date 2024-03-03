AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 338,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

AWIN stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 356,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,811. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

