aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $508.49 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $508.49 million and $83.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,506,620 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

