AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

