Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,195 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Newmont by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 17,018,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,168,838. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

