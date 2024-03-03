Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 2,730,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

