Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,856 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,782. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.