Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Shares of AMD opened at $202.64 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a PE ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

