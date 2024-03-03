Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,501 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

