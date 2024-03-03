AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Critical Comparison

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.62 $29.34 million $0.06 50.83 ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.26 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AdTheorent and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

AdTheorent beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.