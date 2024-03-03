Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Adient Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

