Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Acme United Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $44.16 on Friday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Acme United

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

