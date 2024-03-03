A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRK stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

