8,951 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 374,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %

PCRX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

