8,951 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 374,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %
PCRX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.