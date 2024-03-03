848 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $619.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $620.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average of $464.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

