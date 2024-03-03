548,310 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 548,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.