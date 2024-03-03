5,380 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NYT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.