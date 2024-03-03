51,383 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.