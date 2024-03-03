5,000 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,982,000 after acquiring an additional 113,905 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

